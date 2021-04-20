Where are you going?
Hacienda Bambusa

1-50 40 - Caicedonia
The Coffee Triangle, Colombia Calarcá Colombia

The Coffee Triangle, Colombia

A trip through the Coffee Triangle, the coffee- growing region of central Colombia, takes you into the small towns and wildlife-rich mountains of the Caldas, Quindío, and Risaralda departments. Base yourself at the Hacienda Bambusa, an eight-room, family-run hotel hidden among 445 acres of orchids, palms, and banana and cacao fields.

To book a tour of the region, contact Betty Jo Currie at (404) 254-5677. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

