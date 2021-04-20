Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Habesha [CLOSED]

1030/4 ถนน พระราม 4 Khwaeng Si Yaek Maha Nak, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
+66 2 618 9555
Try a Taste of Ethiopia Bangkok Thailand

Try a Taste of Ethiopia

Of all Bangkok's culinary options, perhaps the most underrated are its African restaurants. Yet they are definitely worth checking out. One of the best is Habesha, which is located in Soi 3 near Nana BTS. It serves authentic injera (a type of fermented bread) topped with stews and curries along with strong Ethiopian coffee.

Photo
by
LollyKnit/Flickr.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points