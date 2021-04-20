Habesha [CLOSED]
1030/4 ถนน พระราม 4 Khwaeng Si Yaek Maha Nak, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
+66 2 618 9555
Try a Taste of EthiopiaOf all Bangkok's culinary options, perhaps the most underrated are its African restaurants. Yet they are definitely worth checking out. One of the best is Habesha, which is located in Soi 3 near Nana BTS. It serves authentic injera (a type of fermented bread) topped with stews and curries along with strong Ethiopian coffee.
