Habana Vieja Paseo de Martí

For the Love of Rum Stroll through Habana Viejo and I dare you to not stop for some rum, hourly. The best mojitos in the free (or not so free) world are found in Habana.



Neighborhood bars are fixtures on each block, each with their own character and history, A favorite we stumbled upon was El Angel del Tejadillo, a 100 year old bar, decked out with cool retro glass cubes, rickety stools and walk-up window from the street, open 24/7. Legend has it, it was an old haunt of Che Guevara.



Havana Club Rum can be found on every shelf and is marketed as much as Coke is in the US. But drink up Americanos, we can't get it in the States.