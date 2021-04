หาดสุรินทร์ (Surin Beach) Surin Beach, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Sweet Evenings at Surin Beach, Phuket We're a young family, and weren't up for the craziness of Patong. But we were keen to experience the warmth and white beaches of Phuket, Thailand - without the hype. Surin Beach, just north of Patong, was perfect. A few resorts, cafes and Thai massage places stretching along the beach, and a quiet sunset with cocktails - very kid *and* parent friendly.