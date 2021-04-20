Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

H20

Jan Smuts Avenue
Website
| +27 11 826 6736
Dance Your Socks Off At Wild Waters Boksburg South Africa

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Dance Your Socks Off At Wild Waters

The Wild Waters complex is home to H20, an electronic dance music gathering that occurs bi-annually and has hosted such top names as Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, DeadMau5, Skrillex and more.

At all of the parties there are a bevy of bronzed beauties partying the day away under clear skies and tall palm trees.

Get there early if you want parking nearby or purchase a VIP ticket to gain access for preferential parking closer to the entrance.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points