H2 Rotisserie & Bar
This craft-brew-and-comfort-food hot spot is snuggled into the Westin Bayshore, which sits on the 17-mile Seawall (the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path). Overlooking the garden and Burrard Inlet, it offers 16 local taps and roasted free-range chicken from the Fraser Valley, perfect for pairing with yam fries, grilled asparagus, and panko-crusted onion rings. While the menu relies heavily on B.C.’s superb surf and turf, it also welcomes vegetarians with dishes like kale-quinoa salad, and truffle risotto with spring peas and wild mushrooms.