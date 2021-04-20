Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

H2 Rotisserie & Bar

1601 Bayshore Dr, Vancouver, BC V6G 2V4, Canada
Website
H2 Rotisserie & Bar Vancouver Canada

H2 Rotisserie & Bar

This craft-brew-and-comfort-food hot spot is snuggled into the Westin Bayshore, which sits on the 17-mile Seawall (the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path). Overlooking the garden and Burrard Inlet, it offers 16 local taps and roasted free-range chicken from the Fraser Valley, perfect for pairing with yam fries, grilled asparagus, and panko-crusted onion rings. While the menu relies heavily on B.C.’s superb surf and turf, it also welcomes vegetarians with dishes like kale-quinoa salad, and truffle risotto with spring peas and wild mushrooms.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points