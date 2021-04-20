Where are you going?
H&M Hennes & Mauritz

23 Amagertorv
+45 70 21 22 02
H&M Men's and Women's Clothing Copenhagen Denmark

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

H&M Men's and Women's Clothing

H&M is a globally recognized Swedish brand that focuses on delivering Scandinavian-inspired fashion to the masses at extremely reasonable prices.

While you can find boutique H&M shops all over Copenhagen, the Amagertorv store is one of the largest and has both men's and women's collections.

You'll find that while some of the clothing is identical to what you'll see outside Scandinavia, a lot of it has been tailored to align with current trends in Scandinavian fashion.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

