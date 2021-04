H&M Hennes & Mauritz

H&M Men's and Women's Clothing

H&M is a globally recognized Swedish brand that focuses on delivering Scandinavian-inspired fashion to the masses at extremely reasonable prices.While you can find boutique H&M shops all over Copenhagen , the Amagertorv store is one of the largest and has both men's and women's collections.You'll find that while some of the clothing is identical to what you'll see outside Scandinavia, a lot of it has been tailored to align with current trends in Scandinavian fashion.