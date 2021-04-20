Gypsy's Bakery & Restaurant
253 Kelsey Blvd, Churchill, MB, Canada
| +1 204-675-2322
The "Cheers" of Churchill: Gypsy's Bakery & RestaurantA popular spot among “Churchillians” and tourists alike, Gypsy’s Bakery and Restaurant has an incredible relaxed, diner-kind-of-feel. When you step in, you get the feeling that the same people have been coming here and enjoying their fresh arctic char at the exact same corner table, for years.
Touting the expression of “the place to be in Churchill,” the sign out front is the cutout of a polar bear, and there is a feeling of warmth and ‘home’ when you step inside. Pastries and breads are baked fresh daily and menu options include local catches, like pickerel and caribou. I’m deeming Gypsy’s the “Cheers” of Churchill.
