Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gypsy Queen Food Truck

South Greene Street
Website
| +1 410-905-9954
The Best Meals Come on Wheels Baltimore Maryland United States

The Best Meals Come on Wheels

Food truck culture is starting to sprout up just about everywhere. Although Baltimore is not quite at the level of Portland food truck culture, it's got a healthy number of staple food trucks with decent followings. One of those is the Gypsy Queen, voted as the best food truck in the city by Baltimore Magazine since 2011. Here you can get their famous Gypsy Crab Cone which is a combo of fries and a creamy crab cake stuffed into a cone. They have a variety of tacos and pitas amongst their cones.

Between the Big Gypsy and the Lil Gypsy truck they seem to be somewhere in Baltimore every day but Saturday, so check their website for times.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points