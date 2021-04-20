Gypsy Queen Food Truck
South Greene Street
| +1 410-905-9954
The Best Meals Come on WheelsFood truck culture is starting to sprout up just about everywhere. Although Baltimore is not quite at the level of Portland food truck culture, it's got a healthy number of staple food trucks with decent followings. One of those is the Gypsy Queen, voted as the best food truck in the city by Baltimore Magazine since 2011. Here you can get their famous Gypsy Crab Cone which is a combo of fries and a creamy crab cake stuffed into a cone. They have a variety of tacos and pitas amongst their cones.
Between the Big Gypsy and the Lil Gypsy truck they seem to be somewhere in Baltimore every day but Saturday, so check their website for times.