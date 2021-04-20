Gyirong
Gyirong, Xigaze, Tibet, China
Photo courtesy of Epic Tomato
Get Out There: Parahawking in NepalOutfitter Epic Tomato’s new Nepal expedition is novel for two reasons. First, travelers hike to peaks in the Himalayas that are virtually untouched by humans. From there, the most intrepid strap into a glider alongside an instructor who is armed with a live vulture. The raptors intuit currents in the air and navigate the least bumpy route in the sky. It’s a literal bird’s-eye view of Nepal.
Trips from $30,289. This appeared in the October 2014 issue.