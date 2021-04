Unlikely art: a 'parking attendant'

Walking in Seoul on a rainy day, I looked up from the obstacle course of puddles and saw this parking 'guardian?' 'attendant?' 'demon?' The scowl, the creepily realistic wrinkled fingers of the hands in a prayer (!) pose--I fumbled my iPhone out of my pocket while balancing my umbrella--just had to take this snapshot of some unexpected and unlikely art. This was my last day of a month-long stay in Korea, and I continued to find the unexpected...