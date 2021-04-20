Six centuries in the making

On my first and last nights of a month-long stay in Korea, I found myself in Gwanghwamun Plaza. Re-designed and re-opened to the public just a few years ago, the square is now the pedestrian and monumental centerpiece of Seoul's historical core.



When the city was established as Korea's capital in the 1390's, Gwanghwamun was built as the main gate to the first royal palace of the Joseon dynasty. Meticulously restored in 2010, the stone-and-wood portal again presides over the city's central boulevard which has been transformed to include a vast lawn, a kid-friendly lit-up fountain, an underground museum that links up to the subway system and neighboring skyscrapers, and monuments to two of the nation's heroes. King Sejong the Great (1397-1450) and Admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545-1598).



On spring evenings, free concerts are held here; one of the city's largest bookstores is accessible via an underground passage; embassies are nearby...Backpack-toting students on their way home from school, grandparents watching their grandkids play in the fountain, suited salarymen walking off their well-watered dinners--this is the place to soak up a Seoul evening, strolling around medieval architecture, lit up from the glare of large tv screens posted on the nearby skyscrapers...