Sophisticated and Scenic Shopping in St. Barths: GustaviaStroll among the quaint cupolas and clapboards in the sophisticated shopping district of Gustavia. The capital of St. Barths, Gustavia has a variety of designer boutiques, galleries, and waterfront cafés. Everything from Armani to Vuitton, including Bulgari and Cartier, can be found along this bustling duty-free port. Whether it’s jewelry, designer shoes, or a sexy new swimsuit, you’re sure to find it in Gustavia.
When you tire of shopping, spend a few minutes enjoying the view of the horseshoe-shaped harbor and its floating collection of colorful sailboats, yachts, and fishing boats. From here you'll notice Caribbean colors, Swedish accents, and French influences in the colonial-style architecture.