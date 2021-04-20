Where are you going?
Gustavia

Gustavia, St Barthélemy
Sophisticated and Scenic Shopping in St. Barths: Gustavia

Stroll among the quaint cupolas and clapboards in the sophisticated shopping district of Gustavia. The capital of St. Barths, Gustavia has a variety of designer boutiques, galleries, and waterfront cafés. Everything from Armani to Vuitton, including Bulgari and Cartier, can be found along this bustling duty-free port. Whether it’s jewelry, designer shoes, or a sexy new swimsuit, you’re sure to find it in Gustavia.

When you tire of shopping, spend a few minutes enjoying the view of the horseshoe-shaped harbor and its floating collection of colorful sailboats, yachts, and fishing boats. From here you'll notice Caribbean colors, Swedish accents, and French influences in the colonial-style architecture.

By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

