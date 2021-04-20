Gunnuhver
Gunnuhver, Iceland
Blistering Hot, Freezing ColdJust outside Reykjavik, on our way to the one-of-a-kind Blue Lagoon, my husband and I noticed what looked like steam coming out of the ground not far off the road. Out curiosity piqued, we decided to check it out and turned onto a side road that dead-ended at an amazing geothermal area called Gunnuhver. A wonderful unexpected find!
The area had everything from bubbling mud pots to these otherworldly steaming vents. Once again I was reminded of the dramatic contrasts that I came to associate with Iceland: soft and hard, old and new, light and dark. In this case, the air was frigid as we walked on the boardwalk above the vents, but we could hear the water under the boardwalk bubbling as it boiled. The steam was a fun way to warm up (at least briefly) on a blustery January afternoon!