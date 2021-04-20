Guinigi Tower

Colorful Lucca
My husband and I visited Italy in May, and one of our favorite stops was the charming Tuscan town of Lucca. After wandering through the town for a few hours we decided to climb this tower, which offered a perfect view of Lucca from above. It's well worth the many steep stairs it takes to get to the top. One of the best things about Lucca is how colorful it is - most of the rustic bulidings are painted in traditional Tuscan shades of orange, red, yellow, and orange. Lucca is a must-see town on any trip through Tuscany.