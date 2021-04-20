ON THE COAST OF PORTUGAL, ONE OF THE TOP TEN BEACHES IN THE WORLD

On the west coast of Portugal, only an hour or so outside of Lisbon and right below the farthest western point of the European continent is Guincho. Rated one of the top ten beaches in the world, it’s a dream. Strong winds, perfect sand, large waves and incredible sunsets (I’ve been told, which I missed) it just all adds up. Easy to get to, with parking along the road and multiple coves you can just drive, park and burn. I hear the winds are intense in July and June and are perfect in September. I was lucky that one day it was Kite Surf City and too intensely windy and the next day ideal. It’s about 20 minutes along the coast up from Cascais, which is a great base for exploring the Lisbon coast. More pictures on the link.