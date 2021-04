Guimarães Guimaraes, Portugal

The back streets of Portugal's birth city The UNESCO Heritage city of Guimaraes and its city center, should be on your Portugal's to do list. This granite wonder of north of the country is joyfully alive with locals, who simply catch some much needed winter sun warmth at their doorstep step, or go to the corner communal bakery for some easy neighborhood chit chat. Take your time running through this maze as and check out all the little squares, with the flower pots and drying bed linen.