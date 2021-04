Guijie

Delicious Eats on "Ghost Street" "Guijie" street is lined with hole-in-the-wall hot pot places. It's also home to one of my favorite courtyard restaurants, Huajiayiyuan 花家怡园, which serves some of the best Peking roast duck in the city. There's even a kung-fu noodle master and tea master who performs in the courtyard. It's a perfect spot for alfresco dining in the late summer and fall.