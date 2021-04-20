Guerrin
Avenida Corrientes
| +54 11 4371-8141
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Following the Pizzeria TrailBusy Corrientes is one of the city's primary thoroughfares; the most famous stretch of the avenue is located around its intersection with Avenida de Julio, also known as Buenos Aires theatre district. In some cities, people go out for dinner and a show, or the theatre and drinks after the show. But in the Argentinian capital, the tradition is theatre and pizza.
Pizza - and we're not talking about elegant thin-crust pizza topped with truffle oil and arugula - but thick, gooey, deep-dish cheese pizza that you'll need to eat with a fork and knife. Empanadas, too, and faina, a sort of thick, chewy chickpea bread, and mugs of frosty beer. On theatre nights, you'll have to wait an hour or more to get a seat at one of the legendary Corrientes pizzerias, or you might opt for standing-room only at the high bar-like tables clustered around the restaurants' entrances.
But any time of day, the people-watching is fantastic: you'll find plenty of workers taking their lunch break, younger businessmen in suits and loosened ties, construction workers wolfing down slices of pizza, octogenarian couples sitting down for an inexpensive dinner. The food itself may or may not be to your liking - but the atmosphere is unbeatable.