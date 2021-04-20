Where are you going?
Guatape

Guatapé, Antioquia, Colombia
Escape to the lakes of Guatape

To make the most out of your time in Medellin it’s well worth venturing farther afield to see what the countryside has to offer. A two-hour drive away is Guatape, a traditional town which is partly skirted by a lake curling round small lush green islands. The town itself embodies the Antioquia vibe with colorful buildings and tiny streets and lampposts. Before you enter the town you pass the huge rock which can be climbed thanks to the tight stairs etched into its sides. Be warned the 700+ steps are guaranteed to take your breath away, as is the view once you reach the top. Various water sports are also available, as are several boat trips on the weekend.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

Chrissie Lam
almost 7 years ago

Isla del Rosarios, Cartegena, Colombia

Canoeing through mangroves!
Christian Lowery
about 3 years ago

Views from atop Piedra Peñol

The 725 steps to the top of Piedra Peñol in Guatape offer stunning 360 degree views of the Guatape Reservoir below. One of the best views you can see in Colombia!

