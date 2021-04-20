Guardsman Pass Guardsman Pass, Utah 84121, USA

Take a Scenic Drive up Guardsman Pass Take the Mine Road (technically Hwy 224) up toward Deer Valley and when you hit the fork in the road, take a right toward Montage Hotel and Guardsman Pass. This road is now paved until after the Montage; then becomes gravel. The views at the top from nearly 10,000 feet are spectacular, most especially in fall with the colorful foliage. At the top, you can either turn left and go to Heber City, or go right and end up in Big Cottonwood Canyon, where Brighton and Solitude ski areas reside. Stop for a meal at the rustic Silver Fork Lodge while you're over there. This drive to Big Cottonwood takes 45-50 minutes. The road is only open in summer/fall, so don't miss out on your window of opportunity.