Guanzhong Folk Art Museum
Chang'an, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Dance to Chinese Folk Music in Guanzhong Folk Art Museum's CourtyardIn a courtyard of the Guanzhong Folk Art Museum, three men saw away on fiddles, another rocks out on a banjo-like instrument called a sanxian. Turns out lao giang, the folk music of China’s Shaanxi Province, sounds like a riff on American bluegrass. I don’t understand a word, but within minutes I’m up and dancing.
