Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Guanzhong Folk Art Museum

Chang'an, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
+86 29 6854 7900
Dance to Chinese Folk Music in Guanzhong Folk Art Museum's Courtyard Xi'an China

Dance to Chinese Folk Music in Guanzhong Folk Art Museum's Courtyard

In a courtyard of the Guanzhong Folk Art Museum, three men saw away on fiddles, another rocks out on a banjo-like instrument called a sanxian. Turns out lao giang, the folk music of China’s Shaanxi Province, sounds like a riff on American bluegrass. I don’t understand a word, but within minutes I’m up and dancing.

This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points