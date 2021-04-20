Guanacaste

Fly between Tamarindo and San Jose with ease...and a spectacular view!

If you find yourself in Tamarindo (or various other locations along the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica) and need to get to San Jose for your international flight home, skip the 4+ hour drive and take a 40 minute flight with Sansa Airlines or National Air. The flight costs around $120 per person which, because of the price of gas in Costa Rica, is almost the same price as taking a shuttle or private hire car for the long drive. Well worth the cost if you want to make the most of your time in CR. But, be prepared for an almost too casual departure experience. There is no baggage screening, no inside waiting area and the runway is essentially a long strip of land with cows roaming the grounds. Don't worry, I researched the safely of these flights extensively and they have a great safety record. Relax and enjoy the view.