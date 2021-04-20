Guanabanas Restaurant
960 N Hwy A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477, USA
+1 561-747-8878
More info
Sun 8:30am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 8:30am - 12am
A Tropical ParadiseGuanabanas is a waterfront restaurant and bar along the Jupiter River with tiki huts, banyan trees, coquina pathways, and a canopy of tropical palm trees. I felt like I was sitting in a gorgeous tropical forest.
Guanabanas started out as a surfers' sandwich shop I am told. Hurricanes did their work so the owners renovated and what a job they did! It's said the re-do was a couple of million dollars and it was well worth it. This restaurant has been very successful. The setting and the tropical vegetation and walk-ways are stunning.
The cooks use mainly locally grown fresh produce. The seafood is Florida's and very fresh.The dishes look like something from a tropical heaven. There is also a children's menu.
I was told that the Guana's Shop will be coming soon.
There is live music and celebrities such as Julian Marley and reggae legend Pato Banton have entertained there.
After lunch, I sat along the river on their dock. I enjoyed watching the paddle boarders drift by and let the gentle breezes relax me as I sat in one of the colorful chairs set out on the boards.
I would definitely recommend this restaurant if you are near Jupiter if only for the setting. It is spectacular. The food is very fresh and it's good if you like tropical food (fish tacos or wraps, lots of avocado, and tropical fruit) or a good burger.
The tropical drinks go right along with the dreamy atmosphere.
www.guanabanas.com