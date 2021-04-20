Where are you going?
Guam Visitors' Bureau

Pale San Vitores Road
| +1 671-646-5278
Food, Friends, and Family at a Village Fiesta Tamuning Guam

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Food, Friends, and Family at a Village Fiesta

Nowhere is Guam's culture more alive than at village fiestas, which draw locals from across the island for celebrations of food, friends, and family.

The fiesta tradition stems from Guam's Spanish-Catholic heritage, with each fiesta held to honor a local village's patron saint. Celebrations usually kick off with a Catholic mass at the village church, followed by a procession and gatherings at individual homes.

In the past, fiestas have generally been reserved for local residents and their guests. However, a new initiative from the Guam Visitors Bureau now provides visitors with the opportunity to participate. Stop by the Guam Visitors Bureau in Tumon to inquire about upcoming events.
By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

