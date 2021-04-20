GT Fish & Oyster
531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
| +1 312-929-3501
More info
Thur - Mon 4pm - 10pm
Seafood with a Twist in ChicagoGT Fish & Oyster is a standout on Chicago’s seafood scene. Run by Michelin-starred chef Giuseppe Tentori, the restaurant serves elevated versions of many classics, including clam chowder with housemade oyster crackers and beer-battered cod with hand-cut steak fries wrapped in a newspaper cone. The small plates-style dishes are also inventive, adding kimchi and peanuts to an oyster po’ boy slider, for example. On the raw side, you can order an iced tray of East and West Coast oysters or the decadent caviar service. GT focuses as much attention on its sweets as it does its seafood, so don’t pass on pastry chef Sarah Jordan’s dessert menu. The salted caramel tart crowned with bananas foster and chantilly cream is a must.
Tip: If you can’t get a dinner reservation, try GT for a weekday lunch or weekend brunch.