GT Fish & Oyster

531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Website
| +1 312-929-3501
Seafood with a Twist in Chicago Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Thur - Mon 4pm - 10pm

Seafood with a Twist in Chicago

GT Fish & Oyster is a standout on Chicago’s seafood scene. Run by Michelin-starred chef Giuseppe Tentori, the restaurant serves elevated versions of many classics, including clam chowder with housemade oyster crackers and beer-battered cod with hand-cut steak fries wrapped in a newspaper cone. The small plates-style dishes are also inventive, adding kimchi and peanuts to an oyster po’ boy slider, for example. On the raw side, you can order an iced tray of East and West Coast oysters or the decadent caviar service. GT focuses as much attention on its sweets as it does its seafood, so don’t pass on pastry chef Sarah Jordan’s dessert menu. The salted caramel tart crowned with bananas foster and chantilly cream is a must.

Tip: If you can’t get a dinner reservation, try GT for a weekday lunch or weekend brunch.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

