Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Foodtrucks

Website
| +1 608-462-8401
Yummy Street Food Montreal Canada

Yummy Street Food

It wasn't until the summer of 2013 that food trucks were legally allowed to serve customers in Montreal. But when Montreal decides to do something, it goes big. As of this writing, 40 trucks have been granted a permit to roam the streets of the city, as long as they are run by an existing restaurant.

Crowd pleasers include Grumman 78 for tacos, Au Pied de Cochon for foie gras poutine, Gargantua for grilled cheese, and Chaud Dogs for homemade corn dogs. Yes, you read that right.

This writer is already excited to see what next summer will offer.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points