Foodtrucks
Yummy Street FoodIt wasn't until the summer of 2013 that food trucks were legally allowed to serve customers in Montreal. But when Montreal decides to do something, it goes big. As of this writing, 40 trucks have been granted a permit to roam the streets of the city, as long as they are run by an existing restaurant.
Crowd pleasers include Grumman 78 for tacos, Au Pied de Cochon for foie gras poutine, Gargantua for grilled cheese, and Chaud Dogs for homemade corn dogs. Yes, you read that right.
This writer is already excited to see what next summer will offer.