Grown Folks Cafe 5495 Old National Hwy

Learn to Line Dance at Grown Folks Want to see how the locals have fun? Get down to Grown Folks on a Thursday evening and learn how to line dance with the Southside Steppers—Atlanta’s number one dance group—and a 30-something crowd that's up for good times. Not a fancy joint, more of a down-home experience, you won’t go wrong if you stick to the wings, dips, and chips on the menu and try a few of the $3 drink specials.