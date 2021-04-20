Grounds for Sculpture
80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619, USA
| +1 609-586-0616
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Sculpted Grounds Near PrincetonWhat was once New Jersey's fairground has been transformed into a 42-acre sculpture park with more than 270 works. Grounds for Sculpture, located just 12 miles from Princeton and open year-round, hosts art workshops and classes for visitors of all ages, as well as curator-led walks and a variety of performing arts events. The park also has several eateries, including one restaurant specializing in "country French" cuisine, and three cafés, one of which overlooks a pond, around which visitors are likely to see strutting peacocks.
Even if the weather isn't favorable for a walk around the grounds, there are six indoor galleries where rotating exhibits are on display, including a retrospective of Seward Johnson's work that has been so popular, the shot has been extended until July 2015.