Groucho's
132 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED, UK
| +44 1382 228496
Sun 12pm - 4:30pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Groucho's: For the Most Committed of Record CollectorsIf it is true that vinyl is dead, somehow Groucho's missed that memo. This little store, a Dundee legend, has switched locations over the past few years, managing to keep ahead of the fate that has befallen many of its record store peers.
The space is filed to bursting with vinyl, CDs, DVDs, books, even some tapes (remember them?) across all musical genres. Prices are dirt-cheap and, if you're short on cash, you can exchange pieces from your own collection.
Dundee is a musical town and the knowledge of Groucho staff is unparalleled. This is also the place to pick up flyers and gig tickets for goings on at the many music venues about town.
Photo: Karen Gardiner