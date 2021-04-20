Grønbech & Churchill
Amaliegade 49, 1256 København, Denmark
| +45 32 21 32 30
Photo by Grønbech & Churchill
Fine Dining Near the PalaceClassic gastronomy with simple tweaks in the Danish tradition.
This restaurant is located just around the corner from Amalienborg Palace beside Kastellet, Copenhagen's old Renaissance fortress. A number of countries' embassies can also be found in the immediate area, while just across the road you'll find the corporate HQ for Denmark's most high-profile company, Maersk.
The dining experience is sophisticated and crafted to be everything that Danish fine diners demand from Danish gastronomy. Fresh. Aromatic. Brilliantly presented and packed with flavor.
This restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in 2014.