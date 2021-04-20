Where are you going?
Grønbech & Churchill

Amaliegade 49, 1256 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 32 21 32 30
Fine Dining Near the Palace Copenhagen Denmark

Fine Dining Near the Palace

Classic gastronomy with simple tweaks in the Danish tradition.

This restaurant is located just around the corner from Amalienborg Palace beside Kastellet, Copenhagen's old Renaissance fortress. A number of countries' embassies can also be found in the immediate area, while just across the road you'll find the corporate HQ for Denmark's most high-profile company, Maersk.

The dining experience is sophisticated and crafted to be everything that Danish fine diners demand from Danish gastronomy. Fresh. Aromatic. Brilliantly presented and packed with flavor.

This restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in 2014.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points