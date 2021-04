Best Gelato in Milan

Grom offers up some of the best gelato in Milan , with its quick-service style gelaterias around the city. With a location conveniently near tourist destinations like the Duomo, it's easy to pop in the shop for gelato coming to or from the sites. While the line can seem long, it goes by pretty fast and is worth the wait. The seasonal flavors are also unique, with creative options like sweet wine during winter.