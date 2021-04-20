Grøften
Vesterbrogade 3, 1620 København, Denmark
| +45 33 75 06 75
Sun - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
Grøften Inside TivoliGrøften is a restaurant situated inside Tivoli Gardens and has been serving up traditional smørrebrød since 1874. A visit to Grøften is steeped in history. While the restaurant has been expanded over the years it retains much of its original look and feel. You can also trace its history through the drawings and pictures which decorate the restaurants walls.
While far from the cheapest smørrebrød in town, the restaurant's location inside Tivoli offers an exciting ambiance.
This location also means that the restaurant opens and closes along Tivoli's seasonal schedule. Since Tivoli closes several times a year for re-decoration, make sure to check if you'll have access to Grøften during your visit.
Image Source: Krista (scaredykat on flickr)