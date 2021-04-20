Grizzly Paw Brewery
310 Old Canmore Rd, Canmore, AB T1W 0J7, Canada
| +1 403-678-2487
Photo by PhotoJBartlett/The Adventure Freelancer
Thur - Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 5pm
Grizzly Paw BreweryBusiness is booming for the Grizzly Paw Brewery, so much so that the company can no longer brew enough beer to keep up with demand at its small brewpub.
The solution? A brand-new and much larger brewery situated just five minutes away. This property was built with clients in mind.
Tours, which run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, aren’t just an informative way to learn the beer-making process; it’s a true taste test. The brewery has four tasting stations built strategically along the tour, so mini pint glasses won’t run dry. Each station has housemade sodas, too, in case there is a non-drinker or child in the group.
From $14. Contact 1-403-678-2487.