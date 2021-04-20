Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grizzly Paw Brewery

310 Old Canmore Rd, Canmore, AB T1W 0J7, Canada
Website
| +1 403-678-2487
Grizzly Paw Brewery Canmore Canada

More info

Thur - Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 5pm

Grizzly Paw Brewery

Business is booming for the Grizzly Paw Brewery, so much so that the company can no longer brew enough beer to keep up with demand at its small brewpub.

The solution? A brand-new and much larger brewery situated just five minutes away. This property was built with clients in mind.

Tours, which run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, aren’t just an informative way to learn the beer-making process; it’s a true taste test. The brewery has four tasting stations built strategically along the tour, so mini pint glasses won’t run dry. Each station has housemade sodas, too, in case there is a non-drinker or child in the group.

From $14. Contact 1-403-678-2487.

By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points