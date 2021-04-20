Grizzly House Restaurant
207 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L, Canada
| +1 403-762-4055
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 12am
Swinging FondueOnce upon a time, in the 1970s, the Grizzly House restaurant, home to Western Canada’s first disco & a constant stream of go-go dancers, was the place to be in Banff. The swinging days are gone (the phones to call from table to table? Don’t worry – they’re still there!), but the restaurant still stands 47 years later, serving up its legendary fondue. The complete fondue dinner is the best bang for your buck & don't worry - it's spectacular. Starting off with salads, we transitioned right into the cheese course with the traditional Neuchâtel (cheese, wine & Kirsch) fondue. For our entree, we chose to cook our meats on a hot rock, rather than in a pot of fondue oil Try their special of Canadian delicacies: elk, bison, venison & caribou. Be sure and save room for dessert: the traditional chocolate fondue, which has melted Toblerone chocolate in it, comes with a variety of things for dipping, including fresh fruit, vanilla wafer cookies & marshmallows.
Grizzly House has a fun atmosphere: laughter abounds & I think it’s impossible to not have fun at this Banff institution. Hopefully it’ll be around for another 47 years!