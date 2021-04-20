Grindhouse Killer Burgers
209 Edgewood Ave SE suite 117/18, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
| +1 404-522-3444
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 12pm - 5pm
Boozy Shakes, Killer Burgers and Samurai FilmsGrindhouse Killer Burgers opened in 2009 at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market to great success before opening the second Piedmont Avenue location. This spot has a full front deck and name-plays on vintage grindhouse movies and their freshly ground burgers.
You can build your own burger with a base of beef, turkey or veggie. Their veggie burger has been named the best in the city year after year. Add your favorite toppings or choose from one of the Grindhouse signature burgers. Wash it down with a craft beer or a boozy shake while watching a Japanese samurai movie on the television.