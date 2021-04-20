Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grimey's New & Preloved Music

1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Website
| +1 615-226-3811
A Building Full of Noise Nashville Tennessee United States
best record shop in the southeast Nashville Tennessee United States
A Building Full of Noise Nashville Tennessee United States
best record shop in the southeast Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm

A Building Full of Noise

Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books and coffee, Howlin’ Books, is under way.
By Melissa Davis

More Recommendations

kyle anderson
almost 7 years ago

best record shop in the southeast

they are a large but not so big you feel lost. they have old, new, rare and unique music finds. I appreciate the music selections they offer as well as current albums available at the listen stations. the people who work there are very nice and genuine with knowledge - very willing to help. A must- see stop!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points