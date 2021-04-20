Grimey's New & Preloved Music
1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
| +1 615-226-3811
More info
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 8pm
A Building Full of NoiseGrimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books and coffee, Howlin’ Books, is under way.
almost 7 years ago
best record shop in the southeast
they are a large but not so big you feel lost. they have old, new, rare and unique music finds. I appreciate the music selections they offer as well as current albums available at the listen stations. the people who work there are very nice and genuine with knowledge - very willing to help. A must- see stop!