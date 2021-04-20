Grilled Cheeserie

The Grilled Cheese Goes Gourmet
Nashville went wild for this food truck by Los Angeles
transplants, Crystal De Luna-Bogan and her husband Joseph. More than just offering nostalgic treats, though, Crystal has a Le Cordon Bleu background and experience at restaurants like Napa Rose and the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills. Menu options include creative takes on the sandwich like the B&B of Tennessee with buttermilk cheddar, Benton's bacon and peach jam on multigrain bread. Also don't miss the excellent seasonal tomato soup or the silky puddings for dessert. The truck doesn't have a permanent location, so visit the website to learn its whereabouts for the day.