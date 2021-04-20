Where are you going?
Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Website
| +1 323-913-4688
Stargazers above the City of Angels

In the hills above Los Angeles, near the Hollywood sign, Kepler, Galileo, and Copernicus look out over the city of 'stars.'

Dominating the lawn in front of Griffith Observatory, this Astronomers Monument dates from the 1930s; the Depression-era Public Works of Art Projects gave work to artists and beautified public spaces. (Nearby is another piece of statuary: a bust of James Dean—the Rebel Without a Cause monument, commemorating the film in which Griffith Observatory played a large role.)

There's no better place in L.A. from which to see the city lights at night, or to look up at real stars through the free public telescopes in the observatory itself.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

