Griffin Claw Brewing Company
575 South Eton Street
| +1 248-712-4050
Photo courtesy of Griffin Claw Brewing Company/Facebook
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 2pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
Sip Craft Beer in the Rail DistrictLocated in Birmingham's emerging Rail District, Griffin Claw is the new home of the Big Rock Chop House brewmaster, Dan Rogers.
A traditional outdoor biergarten is the best place to enjoy a flight or sample a few different beers during the warmer months. The indoor taproom welcomes locals and visitors year-round.