Griffin Claw Brewing Company

575 South Eton Street
| +1 248-712-4050
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 2pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am

Sip Craft Beer in the Rail District

Located in Birmingham's emerging Rail District, Griffin Claw is the new home of the Big Rock Chop House brewmaster, Dan Rogers. 

A traditional outdoor biergarten is the best place to enjoy a flight or sample a few different beers during the warmer months. The indoor taproom welcomes locals and visitors year-round. 

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

