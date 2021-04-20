Gray Line Tours
Boulevard Fishing Lodge, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm
Snorkel and Dive Pristine ReefsThe Dominican Republic features some of the most pristine reef systems in the Caribbean, and the reef just off the shore of the Puntacana Resort & Club can be explored even by beginner snorkelers and scuba divers (though currents can be strong during certain times of year—check the status of the water with your local guide before going beneath the waves).
Below the surface, you’ll encounter hundreds of species of fish, including Francois the barracuda (seriously—the local guides know this guy by name), nurse sharks, massive red snappers, sea turtles, and more. You’ll even see the beautiful lionfish, often cited as the most problematic invasive species in the country, a scourge that has helped wipe out numerous native fish species since its introduction decades ago.
Snorkeling expeditions can range from one hour to an entire day on the sea.