A Serene Designer Hotel in Kreis 4
The curving navy-blue Greulich packs a dollop of high intensity design on an otherwise quiet, residential stretch of trendy Kreis 4. There’s a serene interior courtyard of slender silver birch trees, while inside, 28 rooms offer clean lines and smart, efficient layouts (some with kitchens set behind opaque walls, others with alcoves up narrow steps). There’s a modern take on the clubby cigar bar below; guests looking for more wholesome pursuits can stroll to the popular Café fur Dich a few minutes away.