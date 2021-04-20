Where are you going?
Greulich

Herman-Greulich-Strasse 56, 8004 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 43 243 42 43
A Serene Designer Hotel in Kreis 4 Zurich Switzerland
A Serene Designer Hotel in Kreis 4

The curving navy-blue Greulich packs a dollop of high intensity design on an otherwise quiet, residential stretch of trendy Kreis 4. There’s a serene interior courtyard of slender silver birch trees, while inside, 28 rooms offer clean lines and smart, efficient layouts (some with kitchens set behind opaque walls, others with alcoves up narrow steps). There’s a modern take on the clubby cigar bar below; guests looking for more wholesome pursuits can stroll to the popular Café fur Dich a few minutes away.

By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
