Grenada National Museum

Located in a preserved waterfront building in Saint George’s pretty downtown, atop the foundation of former French military barracks, the small but well-edited Grenada National Museum is well worth a visit. The collection includes artifacts from Grenada’s indigenous Arawak people, as well as plantation-era relics, displays detailing Christopher Columbus’s 1498 “discovery” of the island, and memorabilia from the U.S.-led invasion of 1983.