Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gregans Castle Hotel

Corkscrew Hill, Gragan East, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, H91 CF60, Ireland
Website
| +353 65 707 7005
Garden Oasis Ballyvaughan Ireland
Oasis: Lily Pads on the Pond Ballyvaughan Ireland
Garden Oasis Ballyvaughan Ireland
Oasis: Lily Pads on the Pond Ballyvaughan Ireland

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12am

Garden Oasis

I was fortunate to stay in Gregan's Castle Hotel as a guest for my friend's wedding. I was also her photographer. The day after the wedding was grey and everyone was tired (and hungover). But, it was such a gorgeous place that I knew I would be upset if I didn't get out to take some images. As I wondered around the gardens of the hotel, my eyes were drawn to this bench, but I needed to find a unique angle for it. I found it when I went around the back side of it. I felt like I was sneaking up on someone, though no one was there. It is a peaceful spot to sit and just be.
By Lynne Nieman

More Recommendations

Lynne Nieman
almost 7 years ago

Oasis: Lily Pads on the Pond

I was fortunate to stay in Gregan's Castle Hotel as a guest for my friend's wedding. I was also her photographer. The day after the wedding was grey and everyone was tired (and hungover). But, it was such a gorgeous place that I knew I would be upset if I didn't get out to take some images. As I wondered around the gardens of the hotel, I came upon this pond, covered with lily pads. Though it was September, it was still green. It is is Ireland after all. I noticed the bench across the pond. It looked so serene. I could imagine sitting on the bench, listening to the insects, birds and frogs and maybe writing some poetry.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30