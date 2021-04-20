Gregans Castle Hotel Corkscrew Hill, Gragan East, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, H91 CF60, Ireland

More info Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12am

Garden Oasis I was fortunate to stay in Gregan's Castle Hotel as a guest for my friend's wedding. I was also her photographer. The day after the wedding was grey and everyone was tired (and hungover). But, it was such a gorgeous place that I knew I would be upset if I didn't get out to take some images. As I wondered around the gardens of the hotel, my eyes were drawn to this bench, but I needed to find a unique angle for it. I found it when I went around the back side of it. I felt like I was sneaking up on someone, though no one was there. It is a peaceful spot to sit and just be.