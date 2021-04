Greenology 392 Tianping Rd, XuJiaHui, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200030

Greenology: Elevated Vegetarian based in Chinese Philosophy Based in the five elements of Chinese philosophy--water, wood, fire, earth, and metal--this upscale vegetarian restaurant marries art and food with unique dishes that will satisfy both omnivores and herbivores alike.



Lunch: 11am-2pm

Afternoon Tea: 2-5pm

Dinner: 5-10pm