Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop

234 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA
Website
| +1 949-200-3950
More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 9pm

Happy Hour at Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop

A healthy happy hour? Sign me up! Affordable pizza and side dishes, as well as discounted beer and wine are on offer at Greenleaf Chopshop every day. Try the Tuscan kale salad, or the yams, walnuts, and goat cheese. If you miss the happy hour, go right to their organic salads for a filling and flavorful meal.

Local tip: Have what feels like your own private garden party in the courtyard that is virtually exploding with succulents, connected to the restaurant. There’s usually one round table here in the summer months, so be sure to snag this special, hidden spot.
By Jaime Komer , AFAR Local Expert

