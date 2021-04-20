Greenacre Park 217 E 51st St, New York, NY 10022, USA

The Heart of Manhattan: A Peaceful Interlude at GreenAcre Park I just moved from New York after seven years, and one of the things I'll miss most is this tiny oasis right in the middle of Manhattan. If you walk past this little haven as you walk along 51st Street between Second and Third Avenues, you might mistake it for one of the many public office plazas dotting the city — but what sets this one apart is the large waterfall cascading down the back wall. Step into the park and suddenly all the honks, sirens, shouts, and other quintessentially New York-y noises are drowned out by the sounds of rushing water. If you thought you'd never find Zen in the heart of the urban jungle, you weren't looking hard enough.