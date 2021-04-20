Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Green-Wood Cemetery

500 25th Street
Website
| +1 718-768-7300
Green-Wood Cemetery New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Green-Wood Cemetery

Spread across 478 acres of Brooklyn’s ample hills, Green-Wood was founded in 1838 and quickly became the preferred spot not only for burials but also for picnics—a tourist attraction second only to Niagara Falls. It remains an enchanting place to stroll among ponds, gardens, lavish statuary, and birdlife (green parrots are often seen and heard by the gothic main gate). More than 500,000 people have been laid to rest here, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Leonard Bernstein, Boss Tweed, the founders of Colgate and Pfizer, and thousands of Civil War vets. History buffs will also appreciate that a Revolutionary War battle was fought at the cemetery’s highest point, commemorated by a statue of Minerva positioned to face Lady Liberty. Admission and maps for self-guided tours are free. 
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points