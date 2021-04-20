Green-Wood Cemetery
Spread across 478 acres of Brooklyn’s ample hills, Green-Wood was founded in 1838 and quickly became the preferred spot not only for burials but also for picnics—a tourist attraction second only to Niagara Falls. It remains an enchanting place to stroll among ponds, gardens, lavish statuary, and birdlife (green parrots are often seen and heard by the gothic main gate). More than 500,000 people have been laid to rest here, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Leonard Bernstein, Boss Tweed, the founders of Colgate and Pfizer, and thousands of Civil War vets. History buffs will also appreciate that a Revolutionary War battle was fought at the cemetery’s highest point, commemorated by a statue of Minerva positioned to face Lady Liberty. Admission and maps for self-guided tours are free.