Hike the Bjelasnica Region

In the decade after the latest Balkan conflict, the Sarajevo-based outfitter Green Visions started leading safe and affordable trips through this hardscrabble corner of Europe. A four-day hike in the rustic Bjelasnica area passes local herdsmen, alpine lakes, and 6,781-foot Olympic ski slopes.

When to go: May–October From $250; greenvisions.ba. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.