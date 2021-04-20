Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Green Visions

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Website
Hike the Bjelasnica Region Sarajevo Bosnia and Herzegovina

Hike the Bjelasnica Region

In the decade after the latest Balkan conflict, the Sarajevo-based outfitter Green Visions started leading safe and affordable trips through this hardscrabble corner of Europe. A four-day hike in the rustic Bjelasnica area passes local herdsmen, alpine lakes, and 6,781-foot Olympic ski slopes.

When to go: May–October From $250; greenvisions.ba. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.

By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30