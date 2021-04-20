Green Point Park
1 Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
| +27 21 444 4258
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Discovering Biodiversity in Green Point ParkThe Green Point Park and Biodiversity Garden is tucked behind Green Point Stadium near the Atlantic seaboard. Because Cape Town (and South Africa) is a biodiversity hotspot, the creation of this park was an essential part of the 2010 World Cup planning in this area of the city. If you're curious what people are talking about when they mention "fynbos" and the "Cape Floral Kingdom", this is the place to find the answer.
It’s a 12.5 hectare area that includes a rolling lawn and a fantastic biodiversity garden. There is a pond with water that flows underneath (and next to) parts of the main walkway that the kids love to run through and play in. I can tell the city invested a lot in this park, and it’s a nice place to bringing the whole family for a picnic. If you need to find a place to pick up food, try New York Bagel in Sea Point for deli style sandwiches or the Woolworths Food at the V&A Waterfront.